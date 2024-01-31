Woman Falls in Dumpster, Gets Compacted by Trash Truck

New Hampshire resident was compacted 4 times and survived
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 31, 2024 1:30 PM CST
A 2018 file photo of a garbage truck.   (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A woman fell into a dumpster while throwing out her garbage and was later rescued from a trash truck that had compacted the contents while she was inside, fire department officials in New Hampshire said. Luckily, neighbors heard her screams, and the trash compartment was equipped with a camera, reports the AP. The driver spotted the woman stuck inside and called 911. By then, the driver "had reportedly compacted the garbage up to four times," the Manchester Fire Department said in a news release.

Rescuers used a basket ladder to reach the top of the truck and lift her out. By then, she was "standing/talking/yelling, but was not alert enough to answer questions," the news release said. A neighbor tells Boston 25 News that "all you heard was screaming. She was in agony." The woman was taken to a hospital after Monday's incident and listed in serious condition. Her name wasn't released, but neighbors said she was a 60-year-old resident. "In 32 years, I've never seen anything like this my whole career," Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet tells WMUR. "It's alarming, because you don't really think it's true."

