'You Have Blood on Your Hands,' Senator Tells Zuckerberg

The CEOs of five social media companies—Meta, X, Discord, TikTok, and Snap—testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on efforts to protect children Wednesday, and they did not have a friendly audience. Rolling Stone reports parents holding photos of children who died by suicide "audibly hissed" at Mark Zuckerberg as he entered the chamber. "You have blood on your hands," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told the Meta CEO, drawing cheers. "You have a product that's killing people."

Zuckerberg disregarded request for more safety staff. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal shared emails between Zuckerberg and a Meta exec, NBC News reports. Global Affairs Director Nick Clegg told the CEO the company was "not on track to succeed for our core well-being topics," including bullying and "SSI"—suicidal self-injury. Blumenthal said Zuckerberg rejected Clegg's request for dozens of engineers to help deal with the problem. The senator said the move would have "cost Meta about $50 million in a quarter when it earned $9.2 billion."