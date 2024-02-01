Police Chase Led to Crash That Injured Joe Manchin's Wife

A man fleeing police caused the Alabama car crash that injured Gayle Manchin, head of an economic development partnership of the federal government and 13 state governments and the wife of US Sen. Joe Manchin, along with a colleague of hers, authorities said Wednesday. Police in Homewood, a Birmingham suburb, said the man faces charges of assault in connection to the crash, the AP reports. Gayle Manchin, 76, was injured in the Monday wreck as she and a colleague, Guy Land, were headed to an event in Birmingham for the Appalachian Regional Commission, her husband said in a statement. Gayle Manchin is the co-chair of the commission. She was admitted to a hospital and discharged Wednesday, the ARC said in a statement.