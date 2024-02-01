Teen Gets 5 Years in Killing Over Sweet-and-Sour Sauce

A teenage girl who fatally stabbed a friend in a dispute outside a McDonald's over a condiment has been sentenced to five years in a juvenile detention center in DC, reports the Washington Post. The unnamed assailant from Waldorf, Maryland, is 16 and will remain in the custody of DC's Department of Youth and Rehabilitation Services until her 21st birthday, per WTOP. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after being charged with first-degree murder. Two telling quotes from the sentencing hearing related to the August 2023 death of 16-year-old Naima Liggon:

"This is a tragedy all around. And it just doesn't make sense. This is really all over sweet-and-sour sauce?" Judge Andrea L. Hertzfeld asked Wednesday as she spoke of how the assailant "gutted and stabbed … the heart of her very own friend."

"I'm so sorry," the teen told the court. "If I could go back and change what happened, I would. I am so sorry for the pain I have caused you. It is unfortunate that this had to happen."

