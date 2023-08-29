'Someone Is Dead Over a Dispute Over Sauce'

Police say 16-year-old girl was stabbed in fight over McDonald's sweet-and-sour sauce
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2023 5:19 PM CDT
Cops: Girl, 16, Killed in Dispute Over McDonald's Sauce
Police say the three girls were arguing about one of McDonald's dipping sauces.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

"At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce," DC Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur said Monday at a hearing for a 16-year-old girl accused of killing another 16-year-old in a fight outside a McDonald's in the early hours of Sunday. Police said Waldorf, Maryland resident Naima Liggon was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle after she was stabbed around 2am but "despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries," NBC News reports. The suspect, also a Waldorf resident, was arrested later Sunday.

At Monday's hearing, Detective Brendan Jasper testified that Liggon was stabbed after three girls argued over a packet of sweet-and-sour sauce, the Washington Post reports. Jasper said the suspect initially didn't fight back when two other girls started hitting her, but she "lunged" as they tried to get into a vehicle and stabbed Liggon in the abdomen with a 7.5-inch pocketknife. The girl faces charges including second-degree murder while armed.

An attorney for the girl argued that she had acted in self-defense, but prosecutor Priscilla Guerrero said the fight was over when the stabbing happened and the suspect was "the only person who brought a knife to a fistfight." The Post reports that Liggon is the 13th person younger than 18 killed in the city this year. Under plans in place before Liggon's killing, some areas will have a curfew for people 16 and under starting Friday. Liggon was a student at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf, where grief counselors were present on Monday, the first day of school. (Read more Washington, DC stories.)

