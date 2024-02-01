Final NFL Coach Opening Does Not Go to Belichick

The game of coaching musical chairs has stopped with Bill Belichick still standing. The last NFL vacancy vanished Thursday when the Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn, the New York Post reports. Unless there's another firing or a retirement, the head coach who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots will not be running a team when next season begins. Belichick's only interviews since leaving the Patriots this month were with the Atlanta Falcons, who have hired Raheem Morris.

The 2024 season will be the first without Belichick, 71, as an NFL head coach, per Newsweek. Seven teams other than the Patriots had openings, so at this point, one-fourth of the NFL has a head coach it didn't being the 2023 season with. Another big name won't be coaching, but Pete Carroll, 72, is still employed by the Seattle Seahawks as an adviser. Bleacher Report rounds up online reaction here. (More Bill Belichick stories.)