Interesting Number for Belichick: 14

Bill Belichick and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft swear it was mutual. In a news conference Thursday, the pair spoke of the decision to part ways after 24 years. "I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick said, per WCVB. "I look forward to coming back here, but, at this time, we're going to move on." Kraft, for his part, said Belichick "is the greatest coach of all time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard—but this is a move that we mutually agreed is needed at this time."

Just shy: A lot of stats are being thrown around about Belichick's tenure, most notably his six Super Bowl wins. But USA Today calls attention to another: The 71-year-old is just 14 wins shy of the all-time coaching record (347) set by Don Shula. The question is whether that would factor into Belichick's decision to continue coaching elsewhere.