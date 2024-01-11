Interesting Number for Belichick: 14

He is close to all-time record for NFL wins as he leaves the Patriots
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 11, 2024 1:32 PM CST
Belichick: 'I'll Always Be a Patriot'
New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, left, and former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stand together during a news conference, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass.   (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Bill Belichick and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft swear it was mutual. In a news conference Thursday, the pair spoke of the decision to part ways after 24 years. "I'll always be a Patriot," Belichick said, per WCVB. "I look forward to coming back here, but, at this time, we're going to move on." Kraft, for his part, said Belichick "is the greatest coach of all time, which makes this decision to part ways so hard—but this is a move that we mutually agreed is needed at this time."

  • Just shy: A lot of stats are being thrown around about Belichick's tenure, most notably his six Super Bowl wins. But USA Today calls attention to another: The 71-year-old is just 14 wins shy of the all-time coaching record (347) set by Don Shula. The question is whether that would factor into Belichick's decision to continue coaching elsewhere.

  • Another team? Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Belichick will draw interest from the seven teams currently with a vacancy, particularly the Atlanta Falcons. The Athletic similarly reports that the Falcons have been interested for weeks in the possibility. The latter outlet says Belichick would likely demand $20 million, plus the same kind of control over the roster he had in New England.
  • With and without Brady: Belichick's overall record as head coach is a Hall-of-Fame-worthy 333-178, making him one of only three coaches to reach 300, per the AP. (Shula and George Halas are the others.) However, his record since the departure of Tom Brady from the Patriots is a lackluster 29-38. Counting his time with Cleveland, Belichick's record without Brady as his starting QB is 83-101, per CBS Sports. But "Belichick still is the greatest winner of the Super Bowl era and his resume arguably may never be duplicated again," writes Jeff Kerr of CBS. "His history without Brady is a footnote in a legendary career."
(Read more Bill Belichick stories.)

