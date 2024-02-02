The Price of Failure for DeSantis Campaign: $168M

The failed campaign and expansive political operation intended to make Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the Republican nominee for the White House cost $168 million, according to filings reported to the Federal Election Commission late Wednesday. The pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down reported payments of more than $130.6 million in 2023, while a newer super PAC Fight Right reported $9.6 million between mid-November and December. His own campaign spent $28.3 million from May to December, the AP reports.

DeSantis relied on support from outside groups more than any other major candidate since a US Supreme Court ruling in 2010 paved the way for super PACs. These political action committees can raise unlimited amounts of money from donors, including corporations, to advocate for and against candidates, but federal law prohibits candidates and their formal campaigns from coordinating directly with super PACs. DeSantis ended his campaign last month after losing to Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses by 30 percentage points. He had launched his campaign with high expectations as a high-profile governor who had amassed with his allies more than $130 million.

DeSantis also faced concerns about blurred the lines concerning what is allowed by campaign laws. A nonpartisan government watchdog group alleged in a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission that there was coordination and communication between the campaign and the super PAC backing him. Never Back Down orchestrated much of the on-the ground-work for DeSantis. It received more than $80 million from a committee backing his successful 2022 gubernatorial reelection. Meanwhile, Fight Right was created by DeSantis' Florida allies for TV advertising. It paid for ads to attack Nikki Haley, who is still running against Trump. (Never Back Down conceded as long ago as last summer than it didn't look good for its candidate.)