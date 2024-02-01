Lawmakers Who Walked Out Are Barred From Reelection

The Oregon Supreme Court said Thursday that 10 Republican state senators who staged a record-long walkout last year to stall bills on abortion, transgender health care, and gun rights cannot run for reelection. The decision upholds the secretary of state's decision to disqualify the senators from the ballot under a voter-approved measure aimed at stopping such boycotts. Measure 113, passed by voters in 2022, amended the state constitution to bar lawmakers from reelection if they have more than 10 unexcused absences, the AP reports.

Last year's boycott lasted six weeks—the longest in state history—and paralyzed the legislative session, stalling hundreds of bills. Five of the 10 GOP senators who racked up more than 10 absences sued over the secretary of state's decision. "We obviously disagree with the Supreme Court's ruling," said one of them, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp. "But more importantly, we are deeply disturbed by the chilling impact this decision will have to crush dissent." Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner welcomed the decision. "Today's ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court means that legislators and the public now know how Measure 113 will be applied, and that is good for our state," he said in a statement.

Political advocacy groups that backed Measure 113 had similar reactions, per the AP. "Walkouts allow a relatively small number of lawmakers to nullify the will of the majority, and that is to the detriment of our democracy," said Alejandro Queral of the Oregon Center for Public Policy. All parties in the suit had sought clarity on when the ineligibility takes effect before the March filing deadline for candidates who want to run in this year's election. Oregon voters approved the measure by a wide margin following Republican walkouts in the legislature in 2019, 2020 and 2021.