Trump Is Dead Last in Presidential Rankings Survey

In honor of Presidents' Day, the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey polled 154 historians on the subject of presidential rankings—and Donald Trump came in last, again. President Biden, despite his current approval rating sitting at around 37%, came in 14th, the New York Times reports. "Biden's most important achievements may be that he rescued the presidency from Trump, resumed a more traditional style of presidential leadership, and is gearing up to keep the office out of his predecessor's hands this fall," wrote the college professors who conducted the survey. Coming in at No. 1 was Abraham Lincoln, who also topped the same survey in 2015 and 2018, Fox News reports.