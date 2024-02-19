Trump Is Dead Last in Presidential Rankings Survey

He's knocked for 'polarizing' the nation, while Biden comes in at No. 14
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2024 5:45 AM CST
In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, left, and former President Donald Trump speaks on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo)

In honor of Presidents' Day, the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey polled 154 historians on the subject of presidential rankings—and Donald Trump came in last, again. President Biden, despite his current approval rating sitting at around 37%, came in 14th, the New York Times reports. "Biden's most important achievements may be that he rescued the presidency from Trump, resumed a more traditional style of presidential leadership, and is gearing up to keep the office out of his predecessor's hands this fall," wrote the college professors who conducted the survey. Coming in at No. 1 was Abraham Lincoln, who also topped the same survey in 2015 and 2018, Fox News reports.

  1. Abraham Lincoln, 93.87
  2. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 90.83
  3. George Washington, 90.32
  4. Teddy Roosevelt, 78.58
  5. Thomas Jefferson, 77.53
  6. Harry Truman, 75.34
  7. Barack Obama, 73.8
  8. Dwight Eisenhower, 73.73
  9. Lyndon Baines Johnson, 72.86
  10. John F. Kennedy, 68.37

Other notable presidents who ranked below Biden include Woodrow Wilson (15th), Ronald Reagan (16th), and Ulysses S. Grant (17th). Bill Clinton finished 12th, George W. Bush 32nd, and Jimmy Carter 22nd. According to the survey, respondents' political affiliation and ideology did not "make a major difference overall," with the most notable partisan splits coming for the more recent presidents. Trump is "by far the most polarizing president," write the historians. His numerical score was 10.92, compared to Biden's 62.66. (More President Biden stories.)

