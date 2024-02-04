Young Adults Choosing Sleep Over Late-Night Partying

Gen-Zers and younger millennials are skipping wild nights out in order to catch up on their Zs. According to the Wall Street Journal , data from several sources points to longer sleep on average and earlier bedtimes for people aged 18 to 35, who are happier to hit the sheets early in lieu of a late nights out with friends. Analysis by RentCafe of the American Time Use Survey found that people in their 20s are getting 8% more shuteye than they did in 2010 (up to 9 hours and 28 minutes from 8 hours and 47 minutes).

Meanwhile, earlier bedtimes are changing how some restaurants and bars plan their nights, the story notes. Yelp reservations show that people are eating earlier, with seat requests between 4 and 6pm rising to 31%, up from 19% in 2017 (reservations after 6pm fell proportionately). Awareness of the importance of sleep to health and wellness has hit a high, though it shouldn't be taken as a cure-all. In fact, John Winkelman, who heads the sleep disorders clinical-research program at Massachusetts General Hospital, is happy the importance of sleep is getting more traction, but wonders if we should calm down a tad.

"People are getting a little bit neurotic about it," he says. Don't tell this to Dakota Johnson, who could be a spokesperson for her generation's pillow appreciation. The 34-year-old actress made headlines in December when she said she strives for 14 hours of sleep every night, calling it her "number one priority in life." Though she later walked that back a bit. Research shows that adequate sleep is crucial to mental health in teens, who haven't quite caught onto the trend. According to PBS, the CDC says 70% of American teenagers aren't getting the recommended eight to 10 hours. (Your thermostat may play a role in better sleep.)