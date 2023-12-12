Dakota Johnson Is a Champion Sleeper

Dakota Johnson gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal in which the Fifty Shades of Grey star spoke on a wide range of subjects. The one getting the most attention, however, is sleep. As in, how much the 34-year-old loves it. "Sleep is my number one priority in life," says Johnson. Asked about how many hours she gets a night, she responded: "I'm not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours." Possibly related: Johnson, who is currently partnered with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, does not have children. For those having sleep envy, the Guardian weighs in, pointing out that most adults need a mere seven to nine hours a night.