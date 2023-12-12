Dakota Johnson Is a Champion Sleeper

Dakota Johnson gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal in which the Fifty Shades of Grey star spoke on a wide range of subjects. The one getting the most attention, however, is sleep. As in, how much the 34-year-old loves it. "Sleep is my number one priority in life," says Johnson. Asked about how many hours she gets a night, she responded: "I'm not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours." Possibly related: Johnson, who is currently partnered with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, does not have children. For those having sleep envy, the Guardian weighs in, pointing out that most adults need a mere seven to nine hours a night.
And at the Cut, Olivia Craighead thinks she's got this all figured out, writing that "all roads lead to Goop." Meaning, the aforementioned Martin is the ex of Goopster Gwyneth Paltrow, who has been preaching the virtues of sleep for years. Paltrow's ideal, however, is a more modest 10 hours. "It's possible that this is an affliction that only befalls women who have been in long-term relationships with members of Coldplay, so you should be fine with a paltry eight hours," adds Craighead. For the record, Paltrow and Johnson appear to be on great terms, with People taking note of a recent photo of the two of them holding hands. (Read more Dakota Johnson stories.)