A Preview of Sunday's Grammy Awards

It's SZA, not Taylor Swift, who has the most nominations
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 4, 2024 7:53 AM CST
SZA performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston in this file photo. She is nominated for nine Grammy Awards. The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

It's almost time for the Grammy Awards, the daylong celebration of music that on Sunday also marks the start of an epic week for Taylor Swift. She is among the contenders for the Grammys' top prize, album of the year. SZA is the leading nominee, and the Barbie soundtrack also stands to have a big day, with 11 nominations.

  • The main Grammys show, where top awards like best new artist, song, record, and album of the year will be handed out, starts at 8pm and will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on CBS.

  • SZA leads all Grammy nominees and will compete in nine categories. "Kill Bill," a revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. SOS is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album.
  • Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers' nods are with her band boygenius. Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.
  • This year's show offers an eclectic mix of performers, including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, and Burna Boy. Grammy winners and current nominees Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott are also scheduled to perform.
  • There's no indication that Swift will perform and it seems highly unlikely she will. She's got four shows this week scheduled in Tokyo. And yes, she does technically have enough time to make it back to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
