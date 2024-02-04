A Preview of Sunday's Grammy Awards

It's almost time for the Grammy Awards, the daylong celebration of music that on Sunday also marks the start of an epic week for Taylor Swift. She is among the contenders for the Grammys' top prize, album of the year. SZA is the leading nominee, and the Barbie soundtrack also stands to have a big day, with 11 nominations.

The main Grammys show, where top awards like best new artist, song, record, and album of the year will be handed out, starts at 8pm and will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on CBS.