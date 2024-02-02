Illegal Gas Site in Nairobi Unleashes Deadly Inferno

A truck loaded with liquid petroleum gas cylinders exploded and set off a late-night inferno that burned homes and warehouses in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, killing at least three people and injuring more than 270, officials said Friday, with the death toll expected to rise. At least 24 people were critically injured, the Kenya Red Cross said, per the AP . The truck was parked inside a gas cylinder storage and filling site that had multiple applications to operate there rejected last year because it was too close to residential areas, Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said, raising questions over whether the site was operating illegally. "The government knew this liquid petroleum gas plant was existing in a residential area but they did nothing," said one witness.

Witnesses said they heard a sound they suspected to be gas leaking from inside the storage site before at least two explosions and the massive fire, which broke out at around 11:30pm Thursday. A huge fireball lit up the night sky. Many residents were likely at home when the fire reached their houses in the Mradi area of the Nairobi neighborhood of Embakasi, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said. A flying gas cylinder set off a fire that burned down a nearby garment and textile warehouse, Mwaura said. Several other vehicles and businesses were damaged by the blaze. Nothing remained in the burned-out gas storage site except the shells of several trucks.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said the gas storage site had made applications for construction permits to build a plant and operate there in March, June, and July last year. All applications were rejected as they did not meet the set criteria for an LPG (liquid petroleum gas) storage and filling plant in that area, the authority said in a statement Friday. "The main reason for the rejection was failure of the designs to meet the safety distances stipulated." One of the stipulations was that the gas business submit a risk assessment called a "blast profile," which would estimate how surrounding areas would be impacted in the event of an explosion, the regulatory authority said. The gas storage business never submitted those assessments, it said. (More explosion stories.)