A tragic scene unfolded early Friday along a South Florida highway, where police say twin toddlers were found dead in a parked SUV. Police in Miami-Dade County say they received multiple 911 calls around 2am reporting two young children in a vehicle alongside the Golden Glades Interchange, which is where Interstate 95 merges with Florida's Turnpike, reports the AP . When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the twin 3-year-olds, a boy and a girl, unresponsive. NBC News notes that bystanders were attempting to administer CPR to the children, who were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

There's so far no word on their cause of death; police sources tell Local 10 that the children were foaming at the mouth when found. Meanwhile, as first responders showed up, a woman who was apparently with the toddlers leaped off the highway's overpass onto train tracks below, "a considerable distance," local detective Andre Martin says, per NBC. Police say the woman was also hospitalized and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say they haven't yet confirmed the link between the children and the woman. "Right now our investigators are working to piece this tragic incident together," Martin says. But members of the children's family ID her as their mother, Shirlene Alcime, and their father, Milson Caldet, says he's not sure what happened and that he'd been trying to contact Alcime for days, per Local 10. "There has to be something wrong with her to do something like that," a family friend tells the outlet. "The person I know would never do anything like that." (More child death stories.)