Iran Calls US Strikes a 'Strategic Mistake'

The US unleashed another round of strikes against Houthi targets on Saturday, hours after Iran condemned the retaliation but stopped short of threatening a military response to it. The latest targets were all in Yemen, intended to damage the military capability of Iran-backed militia groups that have fired on US personnel and international shipping vessels in the Red Sea since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. The US began the assault in retaliation for the deaths of three American soldiers on Friday. Saturday's developments include: