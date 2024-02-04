'Feeling Good About Where We Are:' Biden Cruises in SC

President Biden scored an easy win in South Carolina's Democratic primary Saturday—voting that officially kicks off his party's nominating process. (Republicans don't vote in the state until later this month.) The AP called the race for Biden as soon as polls closed at 7pm Eastern over Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. While the outcome was never in doubt, the long and sometimes contentious process that saw the Democratic National Committee officially put South Carolina in its presidential primary's leadoff made the contest noteworthy, per the AP.