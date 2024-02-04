Support for Russia's Invasion Costs Actor White Lotus Role

After criticism from Ukraine's government, HBO has cut a Serbian actor who has supported Russia's invasion from the cast of the next season of The White Lotus. "The role will be recast," a network spokesperson told Politico on Saturday. Miloš Bikovic blamed a campaign being directed against him. "External circumstances are beginning to influence creative decisions," he posted on Facebook, "which create a disturbing precedent that displaces the essence of creative freedom." The actor added that he couldn't remain with the project because "I am not ready to change my principles."

Bikoviche has expressed supported for the Russian occupation of Crimea, as well, and made a film there in 2018. His career ascent began in Russia, and he holds Russian citizenship. President Vladimir Putin presented him with the Pushkin Medal for his contributions to Russian arts and culture the same year, per the New York Times. In his post, Bikoviche referred to his childhood in a war-torn region. "There are more and more active conflicts in the entire world," he wrote. "Each one is different. Each one is heartbreaking. I wish all of them to stop and principles of love to prevail."

The addition of the 36-year-old actor to the cast of the hit series, which begins filming this month, was announced on Jan. 12. A post on X by the foreign ministry on Jan. 24 asked, "HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?" The Ukrainian government did not immediately comment on HBO's announcement. (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)