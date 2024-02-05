Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys While Onstage at the Grammys

Jay-Z was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys Sunday night, and the rapper took the opportunity to call out the awards show itself while onstage accepting the award. He mentioned Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotting the ceremony in 1988 and himself boycotting it a decade later, when he was nominated for best rap album, CBS News reports. "DMX had dropped two albums that year, they both went number one—shout out to DMX—and he was not nominated at all. So I boycotted, and I watched the Grammys. I'm just saying, we want y'all to get it right," he said, addressing the Recording Academy.