Killer Mike Detained by Cops After Grammy Wins

Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades, the AP reports. In a video posted by the Hollywood Reporter , Mike was escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police at Crypto.com Arena after some joyous moments for him at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, where he won his awards in quick succession. A police spokesperson didn't offer a name or additional details, but confirmed a Black male was detained. A security official at the arena told THR the issue has to do with a misdemeanor charge unrelated to the Grammys.

"The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you're doing," the 48-year-old Mike said backstage before he was detained. He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album. "At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer," he said. "At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I've done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I've done." Before Sunday, Mike's last Grammy came in 2003 when he won best rap performance by a duo or group for The Whole World.