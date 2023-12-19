Celine Dion Has Lost Control of Her Muscles: Sister

Amid her ongoing struggle with the rare neurological condition known as stiff-person syndrome, Celine Dion has reportedly lost muscle control, the singer's sister says. "She works hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told a French media outlet, as translated and reported by E! Online and Us magazine. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly.' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."