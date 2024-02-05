Taylor Swift Shocks Fans With Grammys Announcement

Taylor Swift won best pop vocal album for Midnights at Sunday's Grammy Awards, and used her acceptance speech to reveal a "secret" she said she's been keeping for two years: She's coming out with a new album April 19. "It's called The Tortured Poets Department," Swift said. "I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage." The cover of the forthcoming album did indeed show up on Instagram shortly thereafter, captioned, "All's fair in love and poetry..." As People notes, best pop vocal album was Swift's 13th Grammy win, and 13 is the pop star's lucky number. Fans were particularly shocked by the news considering many had been speculating Swift might announce the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version), the highly anticipated re-release of her 2017 album.