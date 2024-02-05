Trump Administration Official Shot in Carjacking Dies

A former Trump administration official shot during a carjacking rampage last Monday died of his injuries five days later. Mike Gill, a married 56-year-old father of three, served as chief operating officer for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. He was shot in his new Jeep on Monday as he was waiting to pick up his wife, Kristina, from her law office in downtown Washington, DC, the Washington Post reports. "It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband," she said Saturday. Gill also worked for the Housing Policy Council and served three terms as a DC election official.

"Mike demonstrated a passionate pursuit of equity and a commitment to public service throughout his professional career which he mirrored in his private life as a devoted husband, father, and friend," CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in a statement. Police say Gill was shot by 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, who was killed by officers in New Carrollton, Maryland, early Tuesday. Cunningham shot Gill just a minute after he got into his vehicle and then ran away, police say. Around an hour after Gill was shot, Cunningham killed another man, 35-year-old Alberto Vasquez, in a downtown DC carjacking, police say.

Police say Cunningham killed Vasquez, the father of two young girls, in front of his girlfriend after Vasquez handed his car keys over, NBC Washington reports. Police say Cunningham carried out two other carjackings and shot at officers during a string of crimes that began with Gill's shooting. Police say they think Cunningham was mentally ill and did not know any of his victims. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described Gill as "wonderful and brilliant" and a "highly respected member" of his administration. Gill was a "SPECIAL PERSON," Trump said, adding that the "Federal Government must take over D.C." (More carjacking stories.)