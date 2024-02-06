Lauren Boebert Gets Restraining Order Against Ex

Rep. Lauren Boebert has been granted a temporary restraining order against ex-husband Jayson Boebert—and it could be made permanent at a hearing later this week. The Denver Post reports that according to court documents, the 37-year-old lawmaker sought the order Friday for her and her four children on the grounds of stalking and threats of assault, and it was granted. Three of the couple's children are under 18. Jayson Boebert was charged with assaulting their first child, 18-year-old Tyler Boebert, last month. He is also facing charges in connection with a separate incident involving his ex-wife days earlier, on Jan. 6.

Boebert is scheduled for a hearing Thursday on making the temporary order permanent, CBS Colorado reports. In the Friday court filing, she said Jayson Boebert told her he called police during the Jan. 6 altercation because he wanted her to receive negative news coverage, the Post reports. She said he entered her home in Silt early Friday without her authorization and destroyed some of her belongings. He has also "made multiple suicidal threats and threats to harm me over the past 14 months," she said. Boebert announced in May that they were splitting up after nearly 20 years together. The divorce was finalized in October.

Boebert has moved from Silt in Colorado's 3rd District to Windsor in the 4th District and is running in the GOP primary for the new district. Jayson Boebert tells the AP that he entered the Silt home to clean it up before "her Granny" arrived. He claims his ex-wife is using the restraining order to "justify" the move to a new district. Last year, Jayson Boebert denied that he was drinking beer and cleaning his gun when he set his dogs loose on a process server delivering divorce documents. (More Lauren Boebert stories.)