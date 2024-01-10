Lauren Boebert's Ex Arrested After Scuffle With Her

Lauren Boebert's ex-husband has been arrested days after a public altercation between the former couple. Jayson Boebert, who called police Saturday claiming the Republican congresswoman punched him twice in the face, is himself suspected of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief, KUSA reports. He was arrested Tuesday then released. His bond had been set at $1,500. Though KUSA couldn't confirm the charges stem from Saturday's incident in Colorado, Silt Police had responded to a restaurant where Lauren Boebert was meeting with her former husband of 18 years, whom she divorced last year.

No one was arrested. However, Police Chief Mike Kite said "things could change or come forward at a later date." He said his department would try to obtain security footage from the restaurant, which had been closed Sunday and Monday, per Westword. Speaking to the outlet prior to his arrest, Jayson Boebert said he regretted escalating the incident by calling police. "It turned into this big deal, and honestly, it's just two people trying to figure out, you know, how to have peace with each other," he said, adding he had requested the meeting to ask for a reconciliation. "I was telling her I want her back," he said. "She started bringing up some of the things that she didn't like that I have done in our relationship."

An aide for the Republican congresswoman claimed Jayson tried to aggressively grab his ex, who "put her hand in his face" to stop him. Jayson declined to tell Westword whether he was indeed punched. "I think I overreacted," he said. "I just feel bad. She has a lot going on, and she is trying to do the right thing." He said he still wanted to get back together but "I know to be the man Lauren needs, I would have to make some changes." He also compared their relationship to a fable about two cats who can't stop fighting, per Westword, adding, "She wants to move on, it's probably for the best." (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)