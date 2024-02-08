Self-help author and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson on Wednesday announced the end of her long-shot Democratic challenge to President Joe Biden, the AP reports. The 71-year-old onetime spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey contemplated suspending her campaign last month after winning just 5,000 votes in New Hampshire's primary, writing that she "had to decide whether now is the time for a dignified exit or continue on our campaign journey." But Williamson ultimately opted to continue on to the Democratic primaries in South Carolina and Nevada. "We articulated deeper, more authentic truths than those regularly acknowledged by the political establishment. And I'm not only glad we did that; I'm proud of it," Williamson wrote in a post on Substack announcing her decision.