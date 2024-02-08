Taylor Swift Announces Streaming Date

Last Sunday, Taylor Swift was in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards. On this Sunday, she'll be in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. In between, she's performing in Tokyo. "This week is truly the best kind of chaos," the singer wrote Wednesday on Instagram before adding to the onslaught of Taylor Swift news with an announcement: Her beefed-up concert film based on The Eras Tour will be available to stream next month. Disney+ will debut The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on March 15, the New York Times reports.

The streamed version will include every song from the three Los Angeles concerts at SoFi Stadium in August filmed for the movie, per CNBC. That will add the acoustic "I Can See You," "Maroon," "You Are in Love," and "Death by a Thousand Cuts"—plus the people's choice "Cardigan." The version in theaters grossed more than $260 million worldwide, making it the top-selling concert movie of all time, per Entertainment Weekly. Some fans called the version made available to rent briefly in December the most-pirated film of all time, in response to what they called the unreasonable price of $19.89 for a 48-hour viewing window. (More Taylor Swift stories.)