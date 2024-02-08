Lauren Boebert's Ex Slams 'Cruel' Restraining Order

Rep. Lauren Boebert's ex-husband says the temporary restraining order she obtained against him this week is "cruel and unfair." Jayson Boebert tells Westword that the order, which also covers the three of their four children who are under 18, is "killing" him. "It is a prison sentence to keep me from my family," says Boebert, who was charged last month with assaulting the couple's eldest child, 18-year-old Tyler. He denies that he threatened Lauren Boebert or told her that he had destroyed her property, as she stated in the request for the restraining order. He says the dispute was over the use of a trailer.

Custody arrangements were not disclosed when the Boeberts' divorce was finalized in October, but Jayson Boebert claims that his ex-wife, who was elected to Congress in 2020 "has not participated as being a mother or a member of our family" over the last four years—and he's now "terrified" that he won't get to see the children grow up. "She has kept the boys away from me, and it's killing me inside. I have been their everything for the last four years—and in a second, they are gone." Under the terms of the order, Jayson Boebert is banned from contacting his ex-wife or the three underage children, and is not allowed to come within 100 yards of them, Newsweek reports.

Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's District 3, has moved across the state and is running in the GOP primary for District 4. Jayson Boebert says he thinks the restraining order is "a way for justification of a district swap." Lauren Boebert said during a debate last month that she moved because she and her children "needed a fresh start." A court hearing Thursday will determine whether the restraining order will be made permanent, though Westword reports that county officials say Jayson Boebert was never served with the temporary restraining order, meaning it's currently just a "piece of paper" that can't legally be enforced.