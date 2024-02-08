Zelensky Signals Strategic Shift in War Is Coming

Ukraine's president replaced his top general Thursday in a shake-up aimed at reigniting momentum in the deadlocked war with Russia. After days of speculation that change was coming, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media that he was thankful for the service of the outgoing Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi—a military leader popular with troops and the general public. "The time for ... a renewal is now," Zelensky said on X, per the AP.

New leader: Zelensky appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi to lead the army, which needs a morale boost at a time when the three-year conflict with Russia has been at a near stalemate for months. Syrskyi, 58, has been involved since 2013 in the Ukrainian army's effort to adopt NATO standards.