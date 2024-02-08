New Sports Venture May Change the TV Landscape

The new sports streaming joint venture from Fox, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney's ESPN doesn't have a name, CEO, or firm launch date yet—but it does have a lot of people talking about it. The streaming service will include the ESPN+ service plus 14 channels from the three media companies that show sports, including games from all major American leagues. The companies say it will be made available directly to consumers through an app this fall.

Major leagues 'blindsided.' The Wall Street Journal reports that while the new venture could change how many people watch sports, leagues including the NFL and the NBA were "blindsided" by the announcement. Sources tell the Journal that the leagues weren't told about the plans in advance because the companies wanted to avoid leaks while negotiations were underway. An NBA spokesperson says that while they're still learning about details of the venture, the league is "encouraged by the opportunity to make premier sports content more accessible to fans who are not subscribers to the traditional cable or satellite bundle."