At their wedding in September, Matt and Jessica Grime chose to convey their love for the San Francisco 49ers with their party favor. The South Lake Tahoe couple purchased $2 sports bets for the 49ers to win the Super Bowl for each of their 180 guests. "You bet on us, so we placed a bet for you," read a note with the favor, per People. "We hope you get as lucky as us! #ForeverFaithful." Come Sunday, the payout from all those tickets could total in the thousands of dollars. At the time of purchase, as the NFL season was just getting underway, the bet had odds of +850, meaning that if the 49ers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, each ticket will be worth about $19.
Jessica Grime, an event planner and lifelong 49ers fan, says the couple chose the gift carefully, knowing wedding favors are often superfluous and left behind. Still, some guests departed without a ticket. "I know one of my cousins said he left with 12," Jessica tells KABC. "Best wedding favor ever!" another guest wrote on social media, per People. "You feel their excitement," Jessica tells KABC. "They call, they text. They're just like, 'Oh, my God, can you believe this is actually going to happen? It's fun to, you know, months after the wedding to still be able to enjoy the wedding." The American Gaming Association predicts 67.8 million Americans will bet some $23.1 billion on the big game, which the 49ers are favored to win. (More Super Bowl stories.)