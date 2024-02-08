At their wedding in September, Matt and Jessica Grime chose to convey their love for the San Francisco 49ers with their party favor. The South Lake Tahoe couple purchased $2 sports bets for the 49ers to win the Super Bowl for each of their 180 guests. "You bet on us, so we placed a bet for you," read a note with the favor, per People. "We hope you get as lucky as us! #ForeverFaithful." Come Sunday, the payout from all those tickets could total in the thousands of dollars. At the time of purchase, as the NFL season was just getting underway, the bet had odds of +850, meaning that if the 49ers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, each ticket will be worth about $19.