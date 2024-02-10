Love Letters From an Ex? Turn Them Into TP

Harboring bitter feelings toward your ex? Recycled toilet paper company Who Gives a Crap has a unique way to flush away those feelings this Valentine's Day. According to UPI , they've brought back a campaign that prompts people to mail in old love letters, which they'll turn into 100% recycled toilet paper. The stunt is a way for people to get closure in the pettiest way possible, all while promoting the eco-conscious brand. In a press release , the company noted that in a survey of 2,000 adults from 10 major cities, 63% held on to relics from past relationships, despite 70% admitting removing reminders of a relationship helps people move on. "Mail us those leftover love letters taking up psychic space in your sock drawer and we'll ... magically transform their BS into TP," says the company in a statement.

If you're looking for another passive way to take out revenge on an ex, there's always the San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser. CNN reports that for 10 bucks, spurned lovers can name one of the cockroaches that will eventually become another animal's lunch (rodents cost $25). For $150, they will send a video of the ordeal. People love the event—2023 saw 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries—and this year they'll likely beat those numbers. "Right now, we are on track to break last year's record, with Zach, Ray, and Adam being the most submitted ex-names so far," says PR director Cyle Perez. Love hurts, people. (Single? This city is your best prospect for love).