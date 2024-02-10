Crash Landing on Street Ends Without Injuries

The pilot and lone passenger escaped injury when a small airplane made a crash landing Saturday on a residential street in a suburban neighborhood on the west edge of Phoenix, police said. The single engine plane experienced mechanical problems shortly after takeoff Saturday morning from nearby Glendale Airport, police said, per the AP . The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, but the engine lost power. So the pilot put the aircraft down on the street in Goodyear, south of Interstate 10, at about 8:30am, police said.

The Cessna 172P struck a tree, a mailbox, and a parked, unoccupied vehicle that suffered minimal damage. But no one in the plane or on the ground was hurt, police said. Fire crews cleaned up about 5 gallons of leaking fuel, and the street remained closed at midday. No names have been released. The Federal Aviation Administration was taking over the investigation of the crash, a Goodyear Police spokeswoman said in an email to the AP.