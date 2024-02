Tucker Carlson asked Vladimir Putin to release American journalist Evan Gershkovich during the interview with the Russian leader that aired Thursday, but he did little else to challenge Putin during a two-hour talk at the Kremlin that began with Putin delivering a very long lecture on Russian history. Four takes on Putin's first interview with a Western journalist since the invasion of Ukraine:



Putin was "fully in charge." Carlson's "fixed, fascinated expression slipped a few times," especially while Putin talked about history going back to the 9th century in an attempt to justify Russian claims to eastern Ukraine, writes Sarah Rainsford at the BBC. "But for the most part, Carlson seemed to lap up what Russia's president was telling him," she writes. "Putin was fully in charge of this encounter and for large parts of it his interviewer barely got a word in." Rainsford notes that none of Putin's statements were "challenged in essence" and Carlson made no attempt to address Russian war crimes in Ukraine. David Folkenflik at NPR writes that Putin "appeared to have done opposition research worthy of the KGB agent he once was. He needled Carlson at separate moments about having been a history major and having applied (unsuccessfully) for a position at the Central Intelligence Agency."