NSFW Content Is Now Officially Allowed on X

Adult content is now formally allowed on X, as long as it's been consensually produced and is clearly labeled. Since being taken over by Elon Musk, the social network formerly known as Twitter has experimented with allowing NSFW communities to post adult content, but that was unofficial. Until now, the social network never explicitly forbade nor allowed such content, TechCrunch reports. In 2022, about 13% of posts on X contained adult content, and the percentage seems to have gone up since then. More:

The statement: X added new clauses to its rules, which can be read here. Highlights: "We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed," and as long as "it's properly labeled and not prominently displayed."