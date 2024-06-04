NSFW Content Is Now Officially Allowed on X

Under certain circumstances, at least
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 4, 2024 1:10 AM CDT
The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney.   (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Adult content is now formally allowed on X, as long as it's been consensually produced and is clearly labeled. Since being taken over by Elon Musk, the social network formerly known as Twitter has experimented with allowing NSFW communities to post adult content, but that was unofficial. Until now, the social network never explicitly forbade nor allowed such content, TechCrunch reports. In 2022, about 13% of posts on X contained adult content, and the percentage seems to have gone up since then. More:

  • The statement: X added new clauses to its rules, which can be read here. Highlights: "We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed," and as long as "it's properly labeled and not prominently displayed."

  • The details: That "not prominently displayed" piece means adult content can't be posted in profile photos or banners, and of course, X will prevent underage users (or anyone who has opted out from seeing adult content) from viewing it. Users can report adult content that has not been properly labeled as such, and X says that if adult content is not marked appropriately, "we will adjust your account settings for you."
  • But: The Verge reports "cracking down on rule-breakers will be easier said than done," and the Guardian goes into why Apple and Google are unlikely to stop hosting X on their app stores despite the adult content technically violating their app store policies.
  • What the policy covers: Photographic, animated, or AI-generated adult content is all covered under the new policy, Quartz reports.
  • Similarities: X's violent content rules have similar guidelines.
  • What could this mean? A salient line from TechCrunch: "X has never really banned porn, but these clauses could let it build services around adult content—think creating an OnlyFans competitor to bolster its revenues."
  • Along those lines: An analyst tells Variety that in the Musk era, "X is unapologetically provocative and has sought to distinguish itself from 'brand-safe' competitors" (think Meta, YouTube, TikTok). "[T]he company seems to be courting those workers—including creators and artists—who have been marginalized by platform guidelines that tend to restrict nudity or sexual expression."
