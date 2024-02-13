'Total Pandemonium' in NYC Subway Shooting

A 35-year-old man was killed and at least five other people, ranging in age from 14 to 71, were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour on Monday. Police say a fight broke out on a train before the shooting at Mount Eden station, an elevated station in the Bronx, NBC New York reports. No arrests have been made, and police believe there may have been two shooters, reports the New York Post. Witnesses said there was "total pandemonium" after bullets started flying around 4:40pm.