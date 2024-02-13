'Total Pandemonium' in NYC Subway Shooting

A 35-year-old man was killed and at least five other people, ranging in age from 14 to 71, were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour on Monday. Police say a fight broke out on a train before the shooting at Mount Eden station, an elevated station in the Bronx, NBC New York reports. No arrests have been made, and police believe there may have been two shooters, reports the New York Post. Witnesses said there was "total pandemonium" after bullets started flying around 4:40pm.
"The train was coming and there were two kids yelling," witness Efrain Feliciano, 61, tells the Daily News. "I saw sparkles as the bullets hit the wall," Feliciano says. "A woman was holding a child screaming." Police sources say most of the victims were bystanders waiting for a train. A Fire Department spokesperson said four of the injuries were serious, the AP reports. The Daily News reports that the hospitalized victims include a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the face and a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh and ear. (More New York City stories.)