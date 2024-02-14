Neighbors Say They Warned Cops About Megachurch Shooter

The neighbors of Genesse Ivonne Moreno, the woman who opened fire in Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch on Sunday before she was fatally shot by police, say they'd been trying to warn authorities about her for years. The six women held a news conference to describe the harassment and threats they were subjected to, saying Moreno had brandished guns and they felt scared to step outside, NBC News reports. The women say the Conroe Police Department should have done something to stop Moreno, but the department says all calls regarding her were handled properly: "Nothing relayed to officers would give authority to arrest or require mental health emergency detention; nor would any of the information have been an indication that the suspect would commit such a heinous crime." Many more details are starting to come out about Moreno's past:

Former mother-in-law speaks out: Rabbi Walli Carranza, the shooter's former mother-in-law and the paternal grandmother of the 7-year-old boy who was with her when she entered the church (and who was critically injured in the shooting), tells Click 2 Houston that Moreno stabbed her son, with whom she was engaged in a custody battle over the boy, and that she "infantilized" the child, who has special needs. "She kept him with a feeding tube for years when it was supposed to come out in weeks," she says.