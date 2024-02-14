Lyft, Uber Rise Sharply on a Winning Day for Wall St.

On Wednesday, stocks recovered much of their sharp losses from a day before, which had been triggered by worries that interest rates will stay high for months longer than hoped.

Lyft shares were 35.1% higher after a wild ride in off-hours trading driven by a typo in its latest earnings report. The company reported stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected, but its press release also said it expects a key measure of profitability to improve by 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points. Later, it said that should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points. Lyft's stock had rocketed up 60% in after-hours trading Tuesday following the typo. Rival Uber Technologies rose 14.7% after its board authorized a program to buy back up to $7 billion of its stock. Investors tend to like such programs because they send cash directly to shareholders and can boost per-share profits.

Nvidia, which has been riding a mania around artificial-intelligence technology, rose 2.5% Wednesday and was one of the strongest forces pushing up the S&P 500 index. DaVita jumped 8.6% for another of the S&P 500's larger gains after the health care company reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Robinhood Markets gained 13% after it reported a profit for the latest quarter, when analysts were expecting a loss. On the losing end, Akamai Technologies dropped 8.2% after it reported mixed results. Its profit for the latest quarter topped analysts' forecasts, but its revenue fell short.