Zuck Is 'Pretty Surprised' Quest Is Better Than Apple's Headset

It's no shocker that Mark Zuckerberg is a bigger fan of his own company's VR headset than he is of Apple's Vision Pro. What might be more of a surprise is that he made a video explaining exactly why he thinks Meta's Quest 3 headset is superior. As CNBC puts it, "his decision to post a video about [it] shows the increasing competition between Apple and Meta." There's really no competition when it comes to price, he explains in the video posted to Instagram Tuesday. His standout comments: