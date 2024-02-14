Zuck Is 'Pretty Surprised' Quest Is Better Than Apple's Headset

Meta leader posts a Quest 3 vs. Vision Pro video breakdown
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 14, 2024 4:22 PM CST
Zuckerberg Makes the Case for His Headset Over Apple's
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the tech giant's Connect developer conference Sept. 27, 2023, in Menlo Park, Calif. Meta releases results on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.   (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez, File)

It's no shocker that Mark Zuckerberg is a bigger fan of his own company's VR headset than he is of Apple's Vision Pro. What might be more of a surprise is that he made a video explaining exactly why he thinks Meta's Quest 3 headset is superior. As CNBC puts it, "his decision to post a video about [it] shows the increasing competition between Apple and Meta." There's really no competition when it comes to price, he explains in the video posted to Instagram Tuesday. His standout comments:

  • "I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people, since it's really good and it's like 7 times less expensive [at $500 vs. $3,500]. ... but overall Quest is better for the vast majority of things that people use mixed-reality for."
  • In his video, Zuckerberg says he thinks the Quest is frankly more comfortable, has a wider field of view, and offers a brighter screen. "Apple's screen does have a higher resolution, and that's really nice, but I was surprised by how many trade-offs they had to make to the quality of the device and the comfort and ergonomics ... in order to get to that."
  • "It seems like there are a lot of people who just assumed that Vision Pro would be higher quality because it's Apple and it costs $3,000 more, but honestly, I'm pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential."
(More Mark Zuckerberg stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X