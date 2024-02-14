Technology / Mark Zuckerberg Zuck Is 'Pretty Surprised' Quest Is Better Than Apple's Headset Meta leader posts a Quest 3 vs. Vision Pro video breakdown By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Feb 14, 2024 4:22 PM CST Copied Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the tech giant's Connect developer conference Sept. 27, 2023, in Menlo Park, Calif. Meta releases results on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. V?squez, File) It's no shocker that Mark Zuckerberg is a bigger fan of his own company's VR headset than he is of Apple's Vision Pro. What might be more of a surprise is that he made a video explaining exactly why he thinks Meta's Quest 3 headset is superior. As CNBC puts it, "his decision to post a video about [it] shows the increasing competition between Apple and Meta." There's really no competition when it comes to price, he explains in the video posted to Instagram Tuesday. His standout comments: "I expected that Quest would be the better value for most people, since it's really good and it's like 7 times less expensive [at $500 vs. $3,500]. ... but overall Quest is better for the vast majority of things that people use mixed-reality for." In his video, Zuckerberg says he thinks the Quest is frankly more comfortable, has a wider field of view, and offers a brighter screen. "Apple's screen does have a higher resolution, and that's really nice, but I was surprised by how many trade-offs they had to make to the quality of the device and the comfort and ergonomics ... in order to get to that." "It seems like there are a lot of people who just assumed that Vision Pro would be higher quality because it's Apple and it costs $3,000 more, but honestly, I'm pretty surprised that Quest is so much better for the vast majority of things that people use these headsets for, with that price differential." (More Mark Zuckerberg stories.) Report an error