Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was arrested after things got ugly in the parking lot before the Pistons game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Phoenix police say Stewart was arrested for assault after an argument escalated and he punched Suns forward Drew Eubanks in the face, CNN reports. Officers "were working in a security capacity during a Suns home game at Footprint Arena when they were called to a fight between two players inside the arena's parking lot," police say in a press release. Authorities said security separated the two men and Stewart was issued a citation and released.

It's not clear what sparked the argument, but the Athletic reports that when the teams met in Detroit on Nov. 5, Isaiah, 22, and Stewart, 27, "were seen to be extra aggressive with each other and were verbally sparring throughout the game." The AP reports that Stewart was already listed as out for the Wednesday game with a sprained ankle, while Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in the Suns' 116-100 victory.

"The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," the Suns said in a statement. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA." Pistons coach Monty Williams, who was fired by the Suns last year, said it was "irresponsible" for Phoenix to call the attack "unprovoked" before the NBA completes its investigation. In 2021, LeBron James was suspended for the first time ever after an altercation with Stewart, who was also suspended. (More NBA stories.)