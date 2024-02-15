Crime / Kansas City Two of Three People Detained in Kansas City Are Juveniles Police say the gunfire stemmed from an argument, not terrorism By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 15, 2024 11:34 AM CST Copied Police clear the area following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Multiple people were injured, a fire official said. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Police in Kansas City say Wednesday's mass shooting stemmed from a fight, not terrorism. Authorities are still sorting out the details, but they say the gunfire that broke out at a Super Bowl celebration was related to a dispute among several people, reports the AP. "No nexus to terrorism" is how Police Chief Stacey Graves put it on Thursday morning, per the Washington Post. Another notable revelation: Graves said two of the three people detained are juveniles. "We are working to determine the involvement of others," said Graves. "And it should be noted we have recovered several firearms. This incident is still a very active investigation." The chief said police are still hoping more witnesses come forward with photos or videos of the shooting, which left one woman dead and 22 people ranging in age from 8 to 47 injured. Half of the victims were under age 16. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was among those comforting fans in the aftermath. Bystanders tackled a suspected shooter. (More Kansas City stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error