Thieves Return Director's Medals, With an Apology

Burglars who broke into the country home of a prominent director in India had a change of heart, though not a complete change of heart—they returned two prestigious medals he earned for directing but kept his money, reports the Times of India . Police say the thieves busted into the home of M. Manikandan in the town of Usilampatti and made off with his directing medals, along with about $1,200 in cash and gold and silver chains and ornaments. Manikandan and his family weren't there at the time.

A few days later, a plastic bag with the medals was left by the home's gates, along with a note written in the regional Tamil language. "Sir, please forgive us," it reads. "Your hard work belongs to you alone." The development seemed "straight out of a movie script," in the words of the Economic Times. That may not be too far off: Manikandan first gained renown for a film about two poor boys from a slum doing whatever was necessary to get their first taste of pizza, notes the New York Times. Manikandan isn't a Bollywood director, notes the latter outlet. Instead, he belongs to a group of filmmakers making "some of India's most endearing and creative films" in regional cinemas and in languages such as Tamil. (More strange stuff stories.)