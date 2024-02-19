Thieves Return Director's Medals, With an Apology

Burglars who broke into the country home of a prominent director in India had a change of heart, though not a complete change of heart—they returned two prestigious medals he earned for directing but kept his money, reports the Times of India. Police say the thieves busted into the home of M. Manikandan in the town of Usilampatti and made off with his directing medals, along with about $1,200 in cash and gold and silver chains and ornaments. Manikandan and his family weren't there at the time.
A few days later, a plastic bag with the medals was left by the home's gates, along with a note written in the regional Tamil language. "Sir, please forgive us," it reads. "Your hard work belongs to you alone." The development seemed "straight out of a movie script," in the words of the Economic Times. That may not be too far off: Manikandan first gained renown for a film about two poor boys from a slum doing whatever was necessary to get their first taste of pizza, notes the New York Times. Manikandan isn't a Bollywood director, notes the latter outlet. Instead, he belongs to a group of filmmakers making "some of India's most endearing and creative films" in regional cinemas and in languages such as Tamil. (More strange stuff stories.)