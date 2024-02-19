A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday killed a woman and wounded five other victims, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30am, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Police found five victims with gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital, reports the AP, including a woman who was in critical condition and died at the hospital. The wounded victims included a woman and three men, who all were listed in stable condition.