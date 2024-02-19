President Trump on Monday addressed for the first time the death of Alexei Navalny in a Russian prison, though he didn't mention Vladimir Putin, unlike his main 2024 rivals. Instead, the former president drew a parallel to his own legal problems, reports the Hill:
- "The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024."
The statement stands in contrast to those from President Biden, who directly blamed Putin for the dissident's death, and Nikki Haley, who did the same, notes Politico. In fact, Haley said Trump should be asked directly whether he holds Putin responsible for the death. "Either he sides with Putin and thinks it's cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents or he just doesn't think it's that big of a deal," she said on ABC's This Week on Sunday. "Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem." (Navalny's widow said Monday she will continue her husband's fight against the Putin regime.)