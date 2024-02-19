The statement stands in contrast to those from President Biden, who directly blamed Putin for the dissident's death, and Nikki Haley, who did the same, notes Politico. In fact, Haley said Trump should be asked directly whether he holds Putin responsible for the death. "Either he sides with Putin and thinks it's cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents or he just doesn't think it's that big of a deal," she said on ABC's This Week on Sunday. "Either one of those is concerning. Either one of those is a problem." (Navalny's widow said Monday she will continue her husband's fight against the Putin regime.)