Shooting at Home Kills Two Police Officers, Paramedic

Minnesota governor says victims were responding to a report of 'a family in danger'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 18, 2024 12:30 PM CST
Law enforcement officers stand on a road after two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed Sunday in Burnsville, Minnesota.   (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Two police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb. The deaths of the two Burnsville officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the AP reports. "Horrific news from Burnsville," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a post on Facebook, saying the three lost their lives "while responding to a call of a family in danger." He ordered flags lowered to half-staff, per CBS News. "We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day," Walz said.

The heavy police response included armored vehicles and SWAT units, per KSTP. Burnsville police, fire, and city officials did not immediately respond to AP requests for comment. Burnsville, is a city of around 64,000 located about 15 miles south of downtown Minneapolis. "Our law enforcement community is heartbroken," said a statement by the officers association, which represents public safety professionals in the state.

