Shooting at Home Kills Two Police Officers, Paramedic

Two police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb. The deaths of the two Burnsville officers and the first responder were confirmed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the AP reports. "Horrific news from Burnsville," Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a post on Facebook, saying the three lost their lives "while responding to a call of a family in danger." He ordered flags lowered to half-staff, per CBS News. "We must never take for granted the bravery and sacrifices our police officers and first responders make every day," Walz said.