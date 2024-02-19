Home Improvement Star Busted for Alleged DUI

One of the former child stars of 1990s sitcom Home Improvement was arrested Saturday for alleged drunk driving. Zachery Ty Bryan, 42, who played the oldest of Tim Allen's three sons on the show, was arrested in La Quinta, California, after deputies carried out a traffic stop on a vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent traffic collision just after 2am, TMZ reports. "When deputies contacted the driver, they observed indications of impairment, leading to the driver's arrest for driving under the influence with priors," a sergeant says, per Fox News .

Bryan was booked into a Riverside County jail and then released on bail; his next court date is set for April 23. Bryan has had previous run-ins with the law: In 2020, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree menacing and assault after an altercation with his girlfriend at their Oregon apartment, and in July of this year, he was arrested after another alleged domestic dispute with an unidentified woman. He pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence and served a week behind bars. He was also sentenced to conditions including 36 months of supervised release, alcohol/substance abuse treatment, and no unapproved contact with the victim. (More child star stories.)