Only Clue in Texas Girl's Disappearance Is Backpack

Audrii Cunningham was dropped off at her bus stop Thursday morning, but the 11-year-old never made it onto the bus and has not been seen since. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Texas says it has arrested a man described as a person of interest in the case, and it's asking the public's help for more information. Details:

Searchers found a red "Hello Kitty" backpack believed to be Audrii's near the Lake Livingston Dam, which is close to her house in the small town of Livingston, around 70 miles northeast of Houston, reports CNN.

Police have arrested 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal on suspicion of aggravated assault in an unrelated case, reports NBC News. Detectives say his vehicle, a dark blue 2003 Chevy Suburban, may have been involved in Audrii's disappearance and are asking people who may have seen it to come forward.