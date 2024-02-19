US /
Texas

Only Clue in Texas Girl's Disappearance Is Backpack

Police have arrested a person of interest as they search for Audrii Cunningham, 11
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2024 2:16 PM CST
Backpack Is Clue in Texas Girl's Disappearance
Audrii Cunningham   (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Audrii Cunningham was dropped off at her bus stop Thursday morning, but the 11-year-old never made it onto the bus and has not been seen since. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Texas says it has arrested a man described as a person of interest in the case, and it's asking the public's help for more information. Details:

  • Searchers found a red "Hello Kitty" backpack believed to be Audrii's near the Lake Livingston Dam, which is close to her house in the small town of Livingston, around 70 miles northeast of Houston, reports CNN.
  • Police have arrested 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal on suspicion of aggravated assault in an unrelated case, reports NBC News. Detectives say his vehicle, a dark blue 2003 Chevy Suburban, may have been involved in Audrii's disappearance and are asking people who may have seen it to come forward.

  • Authorities have not provided more details about the suspect. "Our primary focus and hope is that we bring Audrii safely home," says Texas DPS spokesperson Lt. Craig Cummings. "But we also realize that foul play may be a factor." The girl was reported missing when she failed to return from school on Thursday.
  • "This is the stuff you see on TV," the girl's mother, Cassie Matthews, tells KPRC. "There's not words for it. ... You are broken, you are mad, you are empty. And right now, I am empty."
(More Texas stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X