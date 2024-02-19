2 People Found Dead in Colorado Dorm Room Identified

The victims found dead inside a Colorado dorm room Friday morning have been identified as Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, and Samuel Knopp, 24. Knopp was a student at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, where the bodies were found, but Montgomery was not, 9News reports. Both deaths are being investigated as homicides, but little else has been revealed; their cause and manner of death have not yet been released, the Colorado Gazette reports. Gunshots were reported around 5:59am Friday and the two were found six minutes later, CBS News and NBC News report. The campus has been closed since Friday, and Monday classes are canceled.

"Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," police said in a statement. "Sam was a senior studying music and a beloved member of the Visual and Performing Arts department," the school's chancellor said of Knopp. "He was an accomplished guitar player and an extremely talented musician." Montgomery, a freelance copywriter, lived in Pueblo, about 45 minutes away from the campus. Earlier last week, another student at the university died after suffering a medical emergency at the campus recreation center. A "day of healing" is planned for Monday in place of classes.