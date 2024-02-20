Zoo's Alligator Had $7 in His Belly

A zoo alligator was carrying around quite a bit of extra weight until a stomach procedure to remove 70 US coins. The 36-year-old American alligator named Thibodaux, an "iconic" resident of Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska, due to the leucism that causes his white coloration, was undergoing routine checks when a radiograph revealed "some metal foreign objects" inside the alligator's stomach, the zoo said in a Facebook post. Suspecting the items were coins, veterinarians anesthetized and intubated Thibodaux on Thursday, allowing them to remove the coins "before they caused any problems." In the end, they collected 70 coins totaling $7.

"Thibodaux recovered well from the procedure and is back in his habitat," said the zoo, which is now urging that visitors "not throw coins into any bodies of water." Alligators are known to rub their feet along the bottom of ponds and pools when in search of food, a behavior that is likely to stir up any coins thrown in, reports the Lincoln Journal Star. Zoo veterinarian Christina Ploog notes some coins contain toxic chemicals. "We'll go ahead and get some baseline heavy metal blood screening to make sure that the metal that they were eating isn't anything more dangerous, like lead or zinc," she tells KETV. In the meantime, the zoo noted loose change can "be turned in for a souvenir coin in one of the several machines around the Zoo or in our coin wishing well." (More alligator stories.)