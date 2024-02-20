The search continues for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham in Texas, who never showed up for school on Thursday and hasn't been seen since that morning. Meanwhile, some new details have emerged about the man in custody who's described by police as the "main person of interest" in the case.

Don Steven McDougal told Polk County authorities that he left the Cunningham residence with Audrii the morning she disappeared, reports the Houston Chronicle. The 42-year-old is a friend of Audrii's father and had dropped her off at her bus stop multiple times and sometimes drove her to school, authorities say. He lives in a camper behind the family home, per KHOU.